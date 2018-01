File: Liberty Holdings said its financial director Casper Troskie had resigned with immediate effect. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Financial services company Liberty Holdings said on Tuesday its financial director Casper Troskie had resigned with immediate effect.

“Mr Troskie leaves after seven years of service, in order to pursue a new opportunity at a competitor of Liberty,” it said in a statement.

Troskie’s resignation was subject to a contractual three-month notice period, during which time he would be available to Liberty, it added.

African News Agency