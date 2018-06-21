Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mining industry in distress: Mantashe

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday said the mining industry was in distress.

He said an urgent solution was needed to deal with fatalities in the sector.

The minister urged unions to submit ideas on how to improve safety at mines.

Mantashe addressed delegates at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) congress in Boksburg.

“Up to now, mining has killed 45 workers, which points to an upward threat, compared with what happened years ago,” Matashe added.

eNCA

