Mining industry in distress: Mantashe

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday said the mining industry was in distress.

He said an urgent solution was needed to deal with fatalities in the sector.

The minister urged unions to submit ideas on how to improve safety at mines.

Mantashe addressed delegates at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) congress in Boksburg.

“Up to now, mining has killed 45 workers, which points to an upward threat, compared with what happened years ago,” Matashe added.

#NUMCongress2018 Mantashe says NUM must learn from the ANC once factionalism runs deep it's hard to recover. — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 21, 2018

#Mantashe says at times he wants to represent the NUM but he can’t because he has to treat the NUM and AMCU the same. — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) June 21, 2018

[HAPPENING NOW] Mineral Resources Minister #GwedeMantashe is addressing the #NUMCongress2018 which is currently being held in Boksburg. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/74WVLXfmB3 — eNCA (@eNCA) June 21, 2018

