McKinsey admits to overcharging Eskom

File: McKinsey says it overcharged Eskom and was slow to admit its own wrongdoing. Its global managing partner, Kevin Sneader apologised at a business breakfast on Monday. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - McKinsey says it overcharged Eskom and was slow to admit its own wrongdoing.

Its global managing partner, Kevin Sneader apologised at a business breakfast on Monday.



McKinsey repaid nearly R1-billion on a deal linked to the state capture scandal.



In October, the consulting firm confessed to failing to follow its own procedures while doing business with the power utility when it worked alongside Trillian Capital Partners.

Clients including Coca-Cola’s South Africa unit and petrochemicals company, Sasol, are awaiting results from corruption probes before they’ll award new business to the firm.

Sneader says McKinkey’s fee was weighted towards recovering the company’s investment rather than being in line with Eskom’s situation.

eNCA