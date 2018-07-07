McKinsey agrees to settle with Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it's finalised a settlement agreement that will see McKinsey pay back R1-billion paid under the utility's turnaround programme.
It's also stressed that it will attempt to recover all monies paid irregularly.
Eskom says it's committed to addressing governance-related matters urgently and achieving a renewed culture of accountability.
Although Trillian was not party to the settlement, the parastatal is adamant it will pursue the remainder of the payments made to Trillian through a legal review process already under way.
eNCA
