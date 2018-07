File: More workers at Impala Platinum could soon be jobless as the price of the precious metal continues to drop.

JOHANNESBURG - More workers at Impala Platinum (Implats) could soon be jobless as the price of the precious metal continues to drop.

The platinum giant has already cut 2,500 jobs this year.

Implats employs about 31,000 people at its Rustenburg operations and says only 3 of the 10 shafts are making money.

It said since March things have taken a turn for the worse.

The platinum price hit a 9-year low last week.

eNCA