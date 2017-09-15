Motorist should brace for another petrol price increase

File: Motorists are in for yet another fuel price increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are in for another bashing, with a hefty petrol price hike expected for October.

In a statement on Friday, the Automobile Association (AA) said it expected a fuel price increase of up to 35c per litre for petrol, 33c for diesel and 29c for illuminating paraffin.

It comes after petrol increased by 67c a litre at the beginning of September and diesel was hiked by 44c.

A stronger rand has not been enough to offset higher international oil prices.

"For the first time in a while, the rand has shown reasonable strength against the dollar during one of our reporting periods," the AA said.

"However, this is not enough to counter rampant increases in the international prices of fuels, which have risen by up to six percent in the past two weeks."

The AA said had the rand not strengthened, the increase could have been up to 50c per litre.

"We are now seeing what we believe is the beginning of some rand weakness and the current picture may deteriorate by month-end."

eNCA