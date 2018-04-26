Mr Price upbeat about results

File: Mr Price is expected its end-of-year results to be significantly better than its third-quarter results released in January. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Mr Price group expects its diluted headline earnings to rise by between 18 and 22 percent for the year that ended on 31 March.

The retailer says there’s much to look forward to in its annual results.

They are more positive than the group's third-quarter results, released in January, which led to the share price losing close to 8 percent.

The retailer has been battling a slow-growth economy and subdued consumer spending.

Last year, the SA Customer Satisfaction index showed Mr Price had dropped to fifth place, behind Woolworths, Ackermans, Pep and Truworths.

The retailer is expected to release its financial results on the first of June.

eNCA