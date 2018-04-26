Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mr Price upbeat about results

  • Money
File: Mr Price is expected its end-of-year results to be significantly better than its third-quarter results released in January. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Mr Price group expects its diluted headline earnings to rise by between 18 and 22 percent for the year that ended on 31 March.

The retailer says there’s much to look forward to in its annual results.

READ: Mr Price crashes more than 18-percent on profit warning

They are more positive than the group's third-quarter results, released in January, which led to the share price losing close to 8 percent.

The retailer has been battling a slow-growth economy and subdued consumer spending.

Last year, the SA Customer Satisfaction index showed Mr Price had dropped to fifth place, behind Woolworths, Ackermans, Pep and Truworths.

The retailer is expected to release its financial results on the first of June.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close