MTN says YES to 1,000 jobs

File: MTN hopes to create a thousand new jobs as part of the YES initiative, launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month. Photo: Reaters

JOHANNESBURG - MTN hopes to create a thousand new jobs as part of the YES initiative.

The company says the jobs will be created across its South African business and at group head office.

Prospective employees will get a chance to cover both operational and functional roles.

The YES initiative was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

It aims to empower a million young South Africans by offering them paid job opportunities over the next few years.

