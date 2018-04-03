Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

New grant system off to a smooth start

  • South Africa
File: The new Hybrid system for social grants distribution has worked smoothly, despite beneficiaries having to pay for extra costs. Photo: Facebook / Sassa News

JOHANNESBURG – Social grant payments have got off to a smooth start, despite increased bank charges.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu visited several pay points in the Vaal and Sebokeng region on Tuesday.

She assessed the overall readiness of the payment system.

Last week, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) halted subsidies for charges on grants paid through banks.

From this month, beneficiaries who use banks to withdraw money will be charged an extra R10.

Sassa says it's working on ways to resolve the issue that will undoubtedly affect the poor.



