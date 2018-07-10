Nissan says faults found in emissions, mileage data in Japan

File: Nissan says there’s been some misconduct in emissions and mileage data inspections in some of its Japanese plants. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Nissan says there’s been some misconduct in emissions and mileage data inspections in some of its Japanese plants.

The carmaker found that final vehicle inspections for emissions and fuel economy are not in line with requirements.

The shortcomings affect at least 19 models sold in Japan.

This marks the second misconduct case unearthed in under a year involving the company.

Last year, the carmaker admitted that for decades uncertified inspectors signed off on final checks.

The company is adamant that the failures do not compromise safety.

