NUM won't budge on Eskom wage demands

File: The power utility has tabled a new offer of 7,5 percent. Unions are still demanding an 8 percent increase. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is not budging on salary demands at Eskom.

The power utility has tabled a new offer of 7,5 percent.

Unions are still demanding an 8 percent increase.

Another sticking point is bonuses, which the parastatal says it can't afford.

Num's chief negotiator, Paris Mashego, says the company's financial results show it can find the money.

#Eskom Unions maintain they can’t sign any agreement that has no bonuses.... https://t.co/MLUxgIw34K — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 27, 2018

[UPDATE] WATCH #Eskom Spokes @KhuluPhasiwe says it's in "the hands of the unions" bonuses remain off the table... pic.twitter.com/AaqACsiwYa — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 27, 2018

eNCA