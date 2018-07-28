NUM won't budge on Eskom wage demands

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is not budging on salary demands at Eskom.
The power utility has tabled a new offer of 7,5 percent.
Unions are still demanding an 8 percent increase.
Another sticking point is bonuses, which the parastatal says it can't afford.
Num's chief negotiator, Paris Mashego, says the company's financial results show it can find the money.
#Eskom Unions maintain they can’t sign any agreement that has no bonuses.... https://t.co/MLUxgIw34K— silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 27, 2018
[UPDATE] WATCH #Eskom Spokes @KhuluPhasiwe says it's in "the hands of the unions" bonuses remain off the table... pic.twitter.com/AaqACsiwYa— silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) July 27, 2018
eNCA
