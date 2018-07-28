DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

NUM won't budge on Eskom wage demands

  • South Africa
File: The power utility has tabled a new offer of 7,5 percent. Unions are still demanding an 8 percent increase. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is not budging on salary demands at Eskom.

The power utility has tabled a new offer of 7,5 percent.

Unions are still demanding an 8 percent increase.

Another sticking point is bonuses, which the parastatal says it can't afford.

Num's chief negotiator, Paris Mashego, says the company's financial results show it can find the money.

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close