Old Mutual profits up by 22% in 2017

JOHANNESBURG – Old Mutual had a better than expected 2017 after it reported that profits went up by 22 percent last year despite a challenging environment for banking, long-term investment and savings.

Old Mutual says it will finalise its split by the end of 2018.

Old Mutual Emerging Markets will be folded into the South Africa-based holding company and Old Mutual Wealth, the UK-based business due to be listed under the name Quilter.

The insurer says it has not exceeded its budget for the breakup.

eNCA