Private sector urged to share data that would benefit Africa

File: Delegates at the UN World Data Forum heard that African governments needed to accelerate the pace at which they made data open.

JOHANNESBURG - The private sector is sitting on extensive data that could benefit society if it were made more accessible to governments, researchers and citizens, according to a forthcoming report on African data from the World Wide Web Foundation.

The African Data Revolution Report, due to be released in March, found that a considerable amount of economic, environmental and natural resource data is held by the private sector in SA, Kenya and Nigeria.

“There is a moral and ethical issue if companies hold data that has social benefits. Are they entitled to sit on it?” asked JeanPaul van Belle, one of the report’s co-authors and director of the Centre for IT and National Development in Africa at the University of Cape Town.

“We need incentives and demonstration projects where companies allow data to be released,” he said on the sidelines of the first UN World Data Forum, which was held in Cape Town from January 15-18.

World Wide Web Foundation CEO Anne Jellema told delegates African governments needed to accelerate the pace at which they made data open.

Open data refers to data that can be freely used and distributed, such as the census and general household surveys published by Statistics SA.

Jellema called for greater investment in African coders, tech entrepreneurs and data journalists, and emphasised the need to train more women in these fields.

“There is such a legacy of decades of underinvestment in data and infrastructure, and in the skills of its [Africa’s] citizens, it must be tackled urgently to ensure Africa can leapfrog to the forefront of an open-data revolution. The political will is there: we need to match it now with the resources,” she said.

She also drew attention to the high cost of data in Africa, saying it placed access to the internet and the data it hosted out of reach of most of its citizens.

“Just 500MB can cost as much as 40% of a person’s income. We must change that.”

The conference, hosted by Statistics SA, shone the spotlight on data’s central role in monitoring and evaluating global progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Many speakers emphasised the need for inclusivity.

“All of us have to be digitised. It is a scandal that citizens … are not known because they are not registered,” statistician-general Pali Lehohla told delegates at the opening plenary.

Joakim Malmdin, of Statistics Sweden, said survey data played a critical role in private sector and administrative planning.

World Council on City Data director James Patava said one of the key challenges was getting authorities to understand why they should want to make data accessible for the residents and the world.

“Data is political capital in and of itself. You can look at it as a methodology to begin conversations, whether it is about reducing greenhouse gases or improving public transport,” explained Patava.

