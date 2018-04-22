Public urged to comment on B-BBEE amendments

File: The department of Trade and Industry, in a statement said, proposed changes were aimed at increasing economic participation, especially by black youth. Photo: Pixabay / stevepb

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has urged the public to comment on the proposed amendments to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act 53 of 2003.

The department, in a statement said, proposed changes were aimed at increasing economic participation, especially by black youth.

Among the amendments is the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, which aims to target scorecards in order to introduce a 2,5 percent spend on black students at tertiary institutions.

YES, aimed at tackling grim youth employment figures, was one initiative presented during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address (SONA) in February.

The ring-fenced target was described as a “critical intervention to enable the raising of funds for the education of needy and deserving black youth.”

The DTI said it had already received objections.

The public participation process will close on 29 May.

