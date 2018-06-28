Ramaphosa in a bid to grow economy

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with the World Economic Forum on Thursday. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with the World Economic Forum on Thursday.

The WEF Roundtable will be held in Johannesburg under the theme “Shape an Inclusive, Sustainable Future for South Africa”.

The delegation will discuss measures being taken to attract and restore investor confidence.

Government will also use the opportunity to partner up with business -- in building an inclusive and prosperous country.

The one-day meeting will contribute towards Ramaphosa’s goal -- of attracting more than $100-billion in new investment and resources in the next five years.

