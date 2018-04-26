Rand holds onto gains as ECB keeps rates on hold

File: At 3pm, the rand was at R12.3696 to the dollar from R12.4395, R15.0910 to the euro from R15.1303 and at R17.2914 to the pound from R17.3335. Photo: via oritaku.deviantart.com

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was firmer against major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, holding onto gains made earlier after the European Central Bank (ECB) stuck to its forward guidance.

The ECB earlier left interest rates unchanged — widely expected — but also pushed back a decision on its unwinding its monetary policy stimulus until later in 2018.

This is despite signs that the eurozone economy was slowing, as well as volatility in financial markets, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The euro was flat against the dollar after the decision. Earlier, emerging-market currencies, including the rand, had recovered some of their losses sustained in recent days amid a resurgent greenback.

Locally, farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), decelerated to 3.7% in March from 4.2% in February. This was well below a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 4.1%.

But inflation is expected to tick upwards in 2018 due to rising oil prices and additional taxes that took effect in April, economists said.

The euro was at $1.2199, from $1.2161.



iNet Bridge