Rand remains on shaky ground

Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The rand remained on a shaky ground on Monday morning, despite improved sentiment on global markets, which seemed relatively composed after a bout of volatility over the past week.

The thawing of relations between North and South Korea helped lift sentiment, but trading volumes could be affected due to a public holiday on Tuesday.

US treasury bond yields, which were the area of focus for the better part of the past week, also pulled back slightly from multi-year highs.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year paper was at 2.97% in early trade, after topping the psychological 3% mark, a development that should augur well for emerging-market currencies.

Foreigners sold just more than R3bn worth of local bonds last week, according to the JSE weekly statistics data.

"Direct confrontation between the two Koreas — one of the three major global risks for markets — is no longer a significant risk as they agree on complete denuclearisation at a historic summit," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga said in an e-mailed note.

"This leaves the other two risks — the potential of a US-China trade war, and the [US Federal Reserve] hiking path — the main events that will drive markets this week."

The Fed will deliver its decision on interest rates on Wednesday, but markets expect no change in its policy stance.

The euro was at $1.2120, from $1.2122.

iNet Bridge