Rising fuel prices to affect agricultural sector, consumers

File: FNB says the cost of transporting, packaging and distributing food will eventually be passed on to consumers. Photo: via Pixabay.com

JOHANNESBURG - Economists are warning about the impact that petrol price increases will have on agriculture.

The sector has previously benefited from relatively lower Brent crude oil prices and a stronger exchange rate.

These have an effect on the costs of agriculture input, such as fuel, fertilisers, and pesticides.

The cost of distributing produce across the country is highly dependent on road transport.

About 80 percent of grain is transported by road.

FNB says consumers will be hardest hit, as the daily cost of transport, packaging and distributing food will eventually be passed on to them.

