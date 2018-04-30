SA digs deeper into debt

File: Household debt rose by 3.9 percent to R1.6-trillion at the end of March, compared with the previous year. Photo: Pixabay / stevepb

JOHANNESBURG - Credit growth increased significantly in both the private sector and households in March, according to data released by the Reserve Bank.

It shows an increase in private sector borrowing.

Credit extension grew to 5.9 percent in March, from 5.7 percent the month before.

Experts had predicted private sector credit extension would slow slightly from February.

Household debt also rose, by 3.9 percent to R1.6-trillion at the end of March, from the previous year.

eNCA