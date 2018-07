File: The Standard Bank's Purchasing Managers' Index is indicating a slight improvement in the economy. Photo: eNCA.com /Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG – Standard Bank's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is indicating a slight improvement in the economy.

The PMI has gone up from 50 points in May to 50.9 last month.

Job creation was also up in June, from 50.2 to 51.3.

Standard Bank said it expects that for the rest of the year, the PMI will show signs of improving domestic business conditions.

This will be influenced by domestic consumption expenditure and reasonable global growth.

eNCA