SAA changes tack, opts to look for equity partner

File: South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana says the airline will immediately start looking for a strategic equity partner. Photo: Pixabay / StockSnap

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana says the airline will immediately start looking for a strategic equity partner.

He made the remarks in a recent letter to trade union Solidarity.

About half of the union's members work at the loss-making airline.

Jarana said SAA's leadership initially thought the carrier should first “get into shape”, in order to make it attractive to potential investors.

But he now believes funding pressures dictate that SAA start looking for an equity partner now.

