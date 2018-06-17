SARS acting commissioner Kingon's term extended

File: Mark Kingon was appointed as acting commissioner in March following the suspension of Tom Moyane by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: http://www.sars.gov.za

PRETORIA - Mark Kingon has been reappointed as acting commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for a further 90 days, effective from Sunday, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene confirmed in a statement.

Section 7 of the SARS Act empowered the minister of finance to appoint an acting commissioner.

However, the president appointed a permanent commissioner, the ministry said in a statement.

Kingon was appointed as acting commissioner in March following the suspension of Tom Moyane by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

African News Agency