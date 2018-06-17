Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

SARS acting commissioner Kingon's term extended

  • South Africa
File: Mark Kingon was appointed as acting commissioner in March following the suspension of Tom Moyane by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: http://www.sars.gov.za

PRETORIA - Mark Kingon has been reappointed as acting commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for a further 90 days, effective from Sunday, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene confirmed in a statement.

 

READ: Kingon determined to get SARS back on track

Section 7 of the SARS Act empowered the minister of finance to appoint an acting commissioner.

However, the president appointed a permanent commissioner, the ministry said in a statement.

Kingon was appointed as acting commissioner in March following the suspension of Tom Moyane by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close