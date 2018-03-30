Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Sassa blames Grindrod for R10 grants banking fee

  • South Africa
File: It emerged that from April 1 grant beneficiaries using banks to access their money will be charged a fixed monthly fee of R10. Photo: Facebook / Sassa News

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Friday hit back at Grindrod bank.

Sassa said the bank was disingenuous for saying that grant beneficiaries will pay bank charges because the agency withdrew its bank fees subsidy.

It emerged that from April 1 grant beneficiaries using banks to access their money will be charged a fixed monthly fee of R10.

But Sassa told Grindrod it must take responsibility as the affected beneficiaries are holders of Grindrod bank accounts.

Sassa said grant recipients who collect their payment in cash will not be affected.

