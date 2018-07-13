Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Show me the money! SA launches new Madiba banknotes

  • South Africa
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has, for the first time in its history of nearly 100 years, launched commemorative banknotes and a 3rd commemorative R5 circulation coin in honour of the late President Nelson Mandela. Photo: @SAReserveBank

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has, for the first time in its history of nearly 100 years, launched commemorative banknotes and a 3rd commemorative R5 circulation coin in honour of the late President Nelson Mandela (Madiba). 

 


This year marks Madiba's centenary and next week would have been his 100th birthday. 

 

 

 

According to the SARB, Mandela promoted reconciliation, led the country's reintegration into the global economy, strengthened the framework for macroeconomic management, and ushered in the Constitution as the first president of the country's democratic era. 

The new notes feature, among others, Madiba’s Soweto home. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The SARB also launched a mobile application (app) as a platform to create greater public awareness of the security and technical and design features of the new banknotes. 

 

 

