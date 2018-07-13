Show me the money! SA launches new Madiba banknotes

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has, for the first time in its history of nearly 100 years, launched commemorative banknotes and a 3rd commemorative R5 circulation coin in honour of the late President Nelson Mandela. Photo: @SAReserveBank

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has, for the first time in its history of nearly 100 years, launched commemorative banknotes and a 3rd commemorative R5 circulation coin in honour of the late President Nelson Mandela (Madiba).

We at the South African Reserve Bank are honouring Madiba’s centenary with a series of banknotes featuring historic moments that defined who he was. Whenever you give or receive a commemorative banknote - connect with your fellow South Africans & pass on our values #TheMadibaInMe pic.twitter.com/aYUs30gZTK — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) July 2, 2018

This year marks Madiba's centenary and next week would have been his 100th birthday.

According to the SARB, Mandela promoted reconciliation, led the country's reintegration into the global economy, strengthened the framework for macroeconomic management, and ushered in the Constitution as the first president of the country's democratic era.

The new notes feature, among others, Madiba’s Soweto home.

The South Africa Reserve Bank is launching a series of commemorative bank notes for Nelson Madibas 100th birthday. From new R5coins up to R200 notes. #eNCA #MadibaMoney pic.twitter.com/zzBGEefJmt — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) July 13, 2018

The SARB also launched a mobile application (app) as a platform to create greater public awareness of the security and technical and design features of the new banknotes.

Today, the SARB is also launching a mobile application as a platform to create greater public awareness of the security, technical and design features of our banknotes - @KganyagoLesetja #TheMadibaInMe pic.twitter.com/Af2lapaNQ1 — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) July 13, 2018

