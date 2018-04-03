Sinkholes burn hole in City of Tshwane budget

JOHANNESBURG – While several Laudium sinkholes are being repaired, budget constraints are delaying the entire process, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga said on Monday.

The mayor said one sinkhole costs the City of Tshwane up to R45-million.

A large sinkhole on the R55 forced a section of the road to be closed in the area.

Msimanga said Laudium was the hardest hit area in the region with eight sinkholes.

He said three sinkholes were currently being treated, but lamented the financial restrictions hindering the process.

#Sinkhole it will cost around R40-R50 million to repair the sinkhole on the R55. pic.twitter.com/3YkklMZQXY — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) April 2, 2018

“We are dealing with three in this current financial year, we will budget for an additional three in the new financial year,” said Msimanga.

“What we are trying to do is clear the cavity underneath and fill it and permanently.”

Centurion and the Valhalla region in particular is very hard hit, Msimanga said.

“They are costing quite a lot of money. One is costing the city close to R45 million. The one in Laudium, there's one that will cost us R30 million just to fix. So these are very huge costs for the city,” Msimanga concluded.

eNCA