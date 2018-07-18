DStv Channel 403
South Africa's CPI rises to 4.6 percent in June: Stats SA

File: South Africa’s annual consumer price inflation has riisen to 4.6 percent. Photo: Reuters / Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s annual consumer price inflation rose to 4.6 percent in June from 4.4 percent in May, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

On average, prices increased by 0.4 percent between May and June, Statistics South Africa said.

Annual inflation remains comfortably within the 3-6 percent range targeted by the South African Reserve Bank, which is currently holding its latest once-in-two months policy meeting and will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday.

African News Agency

