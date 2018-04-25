Standard Bank abusing legal process in Forex case: commission

File: The Competition Commission on Wednesday accused Standard Bank of abusing legal process in its bid to gain access to investigation records into the so-called Forex case. Photo: eNCA.com /Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Commission on Wednesday accused Standard Bank of abusing legal process in its bid to gain access to investigation records into the so-called Forex case.

Eighteen banks are accused of involvement in global price-fixing involving currency trading, including the South African rand.

Standard Bank is appealing the tribunal’s decision that it is not yet entitled to access records into the matter.

The commission says banks still have to file answering affidavits in response to its founding affidavit.

Competition Commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “There seems to be some delaying tactics, there seems to be people trying to abuse the system as much as they can.

“We’re concerned that we’re unable to get to the merits of the case. The banks don’t want to answer to the charges. They just want technical delays,” he added.

The commission said expectation hearings would commence in the coming weeks, where banks could state their case.

Standard Bank argues the commission’s rules allow people to have access to the record of investigations.

But the commission says because the bank is a litigant in the case, it is not entitled to the information.

It says the bank will have access to documents at the discovery phase, which will take place during the pre-trial period.

“Many of them [banks] are saying we don’t have jurisdiction in terms of this case. We insist, we have. Standard Bank wants information, even though we’ve given them information. We are ready to deal with the merits of the case.”

The tribunal says a person can seek the investigation document earlier, if a good reason is provided.

It says Standard Bank failed to do so.

The Competition Appeal Court will make its decision in the matter known within the next few days.

