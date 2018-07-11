Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Steinhoff linked firm accused of inflation

  • Money
File: A firm linked to Steinhoff executives is being accused of selling forestry plantations to the embattled retailer at an inflated price. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - A firm linked to Steinhoff executives is being accused of selling forestry plantations to the embattled retailer at an inflated price.

According to a Bloomberg report, documents reveal South African forestry plantations purchased in 2001 were sold to Steinhoff 3 years later at more than 5 times their original value.

The deal occurred after the now troubled retailer started buying assets to produce timber needed for furniture.

Over 96 percent of the firm’s value has been wiped since accounting irregularities emerged late last year.

It appointed Price Water House Coopers to probe its books.

The firm declined to comment saying it's waiting for the outcomes of the investigations.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close