Things going well at Shell as profits soar

LONDON - Net profit at Royal Dutch Shell leapt by two thirds in the first quarter, energised by resurgent crude oil and gas prices, it announced Thursday.

Profit after tax surged 67 percent to almost $5.9 billion (4.8 billion euros) in the three months to the end of March from $3.5 billion a year earlier, the London-listed giant said in a results statement.

"Shell's strong earnings this quarter were underpinned by higher oil and gas prices, the continued growth and very good performance of our integrated gas business, and improved profitability in our upstream business," said chief executive Ben van Beurden.

"Less favourable refining market conditions and lower contributions from trading impacted the earnings of our downstream business," he added.

The downstream division comprises refining, marketing and distribution, while upstream covers exploration and production.

"Royal Dutch Shell revealed a solid set of first-quarter figures, but profit-taking has sent the stock lower," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"Quarterly [underlying] profits jumped by 42 percent - its best rise in over three years. Oil prices are at multi-year highs and production was upped too, which was the recipe for the stellar figures."

Oil prices have shot above $70 a barrel from below $30 in early 2016.

The turnaround has been help in part by an agreement in late 2016 between the OPEC oil producers' cartel and Russia to reduce a global supply glut by trimming production.

The recovery has been fuelled also by geopolitical tensions, US President Donald Trump's threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran and production problems in Venezuela, Nigeria and Libya.

Shell meanwhile is close to ending a three-year programme aimed at earning $30 billion from the sale of non-core assets.

The most recent deal was confirmed earlier this week, when the Anglo-Dutch major said it had sold its downstream business in Argentina for $950 million.

