File: Top executives in Barclays Africa's retail and business banking divisions could lose their jobs. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Top executives in Barclays Africa's retail and business banking divisions could lose their jobs.

This as the parent company is cutting its controlling stake to below 15 percent.

The bank is said to be consulting executives on a plan that may result in the reduction of top management.

It is believed that up to 15 executives could face the chop.

The group refused to answer eNCA's questions, saying it was going through a section 189 process.

eNCA