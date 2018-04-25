Treasury announces VAT review panel

FILE: Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene announced last month that he would appoint an independent panel of experts. Photo: Karin Strohecker / REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - The Treasury has announced the panel that will review which items are zero-rated for value-added tax (VAT).

Last month, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene announced he would appoint an independent panel of experts.

Professor Ingrid Woolard from Stellenbosch University will chair the nine-member panel.

On 1 April VAT increased from 14 percent to 15 percent.

The panel will take public comments, arrange hearings and engage with various stakeholders.

It will deliver an initial report with recommendations to the Davis Tax Committee and the minister by 30 June.

eNCA