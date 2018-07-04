Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UK watchdog launches probe into KPMG's auditing work

File: KPMG’s audits continue to remain under intense scrutiny. Photo: Google Maps

JOHANNESBURG – KPMG’s audits remain under intense scrutiny.

UK watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, is investigating work the firm carried out for a British beverage company.

Conviviality is that country's largest, franchised off-licence and convenience chain.

It entered into administration two months ago.

The watchdog has already criticised work KPMG's done for other top British companies, citing an unacceptable deterioration in quality.

KPMG denies any wrongdoing.

It said the Conviviality audit was above board and it will be co-operating fully with the investigation.

eNCA

