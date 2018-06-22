Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

United Stations, owner of Algoa FM, fined for collusion

  • South Africa
File: United Stations was one of 28 media houses found guilty of colluding on advertising rates. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Tribunal has confirmed an administrative penalty against United Stations of more than R400,000.

The company was one of 28 media houses found guilty of colluding on advertising rates.

The penalty is the result of a settlement agreement with the commission.

It will see the company pay over R160,000 to the Economic Development Fund.

It must also give a 25 percent discount to small advertising agencies across its platforms.

United Stations owns amongst others, Algoa FM and Vuma FM.

Eight companies have so far reached agreements with the commission.

eNCA

