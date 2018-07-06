UPDATE: Government will not suspend fuel levies, says Radebe

File: The price of petrol increased by 26 cents a litre on Wednesday. Photo: Pixabay / andreas160578

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has refuted reports that experts reviewing zero-rated VAT items are looking at the fuel price hikes.



Government is working to ease the financial burden on the poor, but the panel is not considering the impact of the recent petrol price increases.

Currently, 19 basic food items are zero-rated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading the nine-member team reviewing the list.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said that government won't cut fuel levies to lower the petrol price.

The IFP has urged government to suspend fuel levies to help mitigate the impact of yet another fuel price hike.

But Radebe is adamant that won't happen.

"Our government wishes to remind to remind all stakeholders that all economies of our size that do not produce oil.

"They levy tax on fuel as one of the most efficient instruments of raising the government revenue worldwide," said Radebe.

