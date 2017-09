JOHANNESBURG, 23 September 2017 - KPMGs newly appointed CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu has given her word that the auditing firm will deal with an independent inquiry openly and honestly. Dlomu sat down with my eNCA’s Vuyo Mvoko to discuss some of the issues. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - KPMGs newly-appointed CEO, Nhlamulo Dlomu has given her word that the auditing firm will deal with an independent inquiry, openly and honestly.

The company has come under heavy scrutiny after it admitted to serious failings in work it did for Sars and Gupta-linked companies.

The firm says its open to an inquiry to restore lost confidence.

Dlomu sat down with eNCA's Vuyo Mvoko to discuss some of the issues.

