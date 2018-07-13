WATCH: VBS customers get their cash

VBS customers were queuing to draw their money on Friday after the Reserve Bank struck a deal with Nedbank to pay the mutual bank' customers their cash. Photo: @ZikhonaTshona.

JOHANNESBURG - VBS customers were queuing to draw their money on Friday after the Reserve Bank struck a deal with Nedbank to pay the mutual bank' customers their cash.

The bank was placed under curatorship earlier this year amid allegations of mismanagement and fraud.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) subsequently made provisions for VBS customers to access up to R100,000 of their funds through Nedbank.

#VBSMutualBank customer, Azwindini Makhokha says he is happy today pic.twitter.com/flzrZZw705 — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) July 13, 2018

Queue leading to Nedbank Branch in Thohoyandou this morning #VBSBank pic.twitter.com/6KnsEHBn7c — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) July 13, 2018

Lines formed outside Nedbank branches in Limpopo on Friday.

Sophie Ramungumo only withdrew 50 from her personal account, just to test the service #VBSMutualBank pic.twitter.com/NyZgLmnKxF — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) July 13, 2018

Some relief for #VBS Mutual Bank customers today. They'll be able to access their funds at Nedbank branches this morning. VBS was placed under curatorship earlier this year, amid allegations of mismanagement and fraud. @ZikhonaTshona is in Thohoyandou.



Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/CMTRmm13v7 — eNCA (@eNCA) July 13, 2018

VBS customers have, however, be urged to refrain from taking out all their funds for their own safety.

This policeman walking down all the queues giving people saftey tips #VBSMutualBank pic.twitter.com/v27C8mjGXF — African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) July 13, 2018

eNCA