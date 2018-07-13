Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: VBS customers get their cash

  • South Africa
VBS customers were queuing to draw their money on Friday after the Reserve Bank struck a deal with Nedbank to pay the mutual bank' customers their cash. Photo: @ZikhonaTshona.

JOHANNESBURG - VBS customers were queuing to draw their money on Friday after the Reserve Bank struck a deal with Nedbank to pay the mutual bank' customers their cash.

The bank was placed under curatorship earlier this year amid allegations of mismanagement and fraud.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) subsequently made provisions for VBS customers to access up to R100,000 of their funds through Nedbank.

WATCH: Reserve Bank details way forward for VBS Bank

 

 

 

 

Lines formed outside Nedbank branches in Limpopo on Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VBS customers have, however, be urged to refrain from taking out all their funds for their own safety.

 

 

 

