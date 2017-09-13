Mashaba no confidence secret ballot rejected

File: The African National Congress (ANC)'s call for a secret motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba has been rejected. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)'s call for a secret motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba and council speaker, Vasco da Gama has been rejected.

The ANC, which lost control of the metro during the 2016 local government elections, accuse the mayor of overstepping his mandate.

The City of Johannesburg’s programming committee says a secret ballot is in conflict with the standing rules of council.

Legal experts meanwhile say the Constitutional Court judgment that allowed a secret ballot in Parliament against President Jacob Zuma won't automatically work here.

The ANC tabled the motion, citing financial distress in the city.

Among other matters, Mashaba faces criticism for his stance on foreigners living in the city.

The mayor has come under fire for saying illegal foreign nationals are linked to criminal activity in the metro.

Human rights groups say he is stoking xenophobic tension with his comments.

Mashaba has refused to apologise for his comments.

