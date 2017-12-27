10 killed on Western Cape roads over Christmas weekend

File: The Western Cape provincial government said 10 people died in road accidents in the province between Saturday and Tuesday. Photo: ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd

JOHANNESBURG - Ten people died in the Western Cape in road accidents between Saturday and Tuesday, while 29 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

A preliminary report from the Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services showed that ten drivers were arrested in George, five each in Mossel Bay and Caledon while the rest were nabbed in Worcester, Knysna, Swellendam, Somerset West, Laingsburg and Brackenfell.

Breath tests were performed on 4,065 drivers at 34 alcohol blitz roadblocks across the province. The highest breath alcohol reading was recorded in George, at over five times the legal limit.

“A total of 31 speeding offences were recorded and 597 fines in the total amount of R850,550 were issued for a variety of reasons, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness violations,” the report said.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Africa’s Joe Maswanganyi said police and traffic officials would remain vigilant to curb carnage on the roads during the festive season.

African News Agency