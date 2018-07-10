100MenMarch to raise awareness of women and child abuse

Actor Sello Maake kaNcube is among scores of men protesting against violence against women and children. He's taking part in the 100 Men March being held in Pretoria today. Maake kaNcube urged men to use their power to build a better society. Video: eNCA

PRETORIA - As part of the centenary celebrations of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu, government and various social partners will on Tuesday host a national #100MenMarch to stop violence against women and children.

The march celebrates the lives of the struggle icons but also seeks to raise awareness on the scourge of violence against women and children.

The #100MenMarch centres on the role of men in preventing violence against women and children. The campaign also aims to galvanise men across all sectors of society to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “Thuma Mina/send me” call by committing themselves to play their part in ending violence and abuse.

The march will begin at Kgosi Mampuru at 10h00 and end at the Southern Lawns of the Union Buildings at 13h00. Participants are assembling at the corner of Kgosi Mampuru and Madiba Streets in Pretoria.

Actor Sello Maake kaNcube is among scores of men who will join the march to protest against violence against women and children.



Maake kaNcube urged men to use their power to build a better society.



"What I'm hoping to gather out of this march is to give hope to all the women that there are men who are standing up," said Maake kaNcube.

"Beyond that is to make men realise... our power should be used to build..Marching in this way is to say let's begin restoring our community...there's been a corrosion of our dignity... we should just have hope for ourselves and begin to build a better society and a better nation."

Tshwane Metro Police officers will monitor the march.

