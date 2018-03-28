13 killed in horror Satansnek bus crash

File: At least 13 people have died in a crash involving a bus in Satansnek, Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said late on Wednesday. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – At least 13 people have died in a horror crash involving a bus in Satansnek, Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said late on Wednesday.

He said 12 people died on the scene, while one person passed away in hospital.

At least seven people were critically injured and taken to hospital by helicopter, Kupelo added.

Around 18 others were seriously hurt, while 17 people were said to be stable.

Kupelo said it took officials on the scene hours to free three patients from the wreckage, using the Jaws of Life.

The driver of the bus was thrown out of the vehicle on impact.

The bus was traveling from Welkom in the Free State to Mthatha in the Eastern Cape when the crash happened, just after 11am.

All the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Mthatha forensic facility.

Department of Health, along with Department of Transport officials, will facilitate the identification of the deceased.

eNCA