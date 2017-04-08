19 injured in Benoni crash

File: About 19 people were injured in a motor vehicle collision on New Modder road in Benoni on Saturday morning. Photo: via Twitter.com / @ER24KZNHighway

JOHANNESBURG – About 19 people were injured in a motor vehicle collision on New Modder road in Benoni on Saturday morning.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found that the drivers and passengers of a Corsa and two taxis sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“It is believed that the driver of the Corsa lost control of the vehicle and then veered into the two taxis,” said ER24 spokesperson, Annine Dormehl.

The patients were transported to various hospitals.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by police.

eNCA