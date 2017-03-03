‘Bicycle Rapist’ handed four life sentences

File: The 19-year-old 'Bicycle Rapist' followed girls on his bike and then raped them at knife point. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG – A 19-year-old man who followed his victims on a bicycle and threatened them with a knife, has been sentenced by the Upington High Court to four life sentences for multiple rapes he committed in and around the Northern Cape town.

The accused, who was not named, will also serve four 15-year prison sentences and two five-year terms in jail for the robberies and assaults he was convicted for, the police said in a statement

Captain Sergio Kock said the accused had caused havoc in Upington between 2014 and 2015.

“The accused caused an uproar in the Upington community during the mentioned period when he raped, robbed and assaulted three females within a period of two years,” said Kock.

“The suspect would follow his victims with a bicycle, threaten them with a knife, rape them once or twice and rob them of their belongings after assaulting them.”

Kock said the youngest victim was only 16 years old when she was attacked. The other two were aged 18.

DNA tests linked the accused to the crimes. He was arrested in Rosedale, Upington and eventually pleaded guilty.

He was classified as a serial rapist by the court.

Kock said the four life sentences would run concurrently with the robbery and assault sentences.

The ZF Mcawu cluster commander, Major General Kolie Mathys, lauded Detective Warrant Officer Marius Struwig from the Upington family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, for excellent detective work.

“The SAPS member’s hard work, sleepless nights and diligence ensured the arrest of the ‘Bicycle Rapist’, as he was dubbed,” said Mathys.

“With the assistance of the Upington community, Struwig brought a water-tight case to the court of law and ensured that no impunity was granted to the accused of these heinous crimes.”

African News Agency