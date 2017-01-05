2016 matrics celebrate success

From left, Austin Aschendort, Andrew van Wyk and Alister Beck celebrate passing matric on 5 January 2017. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG - Matriculants all over Gauteng celebrated when they finally received their matric results.

Alister Beck of Missouri High School in Eldorado Park excelled in the recent exams.

“I thought we were going to get our results on Wednesday, having to wait another day was exhausting,' said Beck.

"Not knowing if you have passed or not is draining. I was under a lot of pressure to perform and looking at my results, I am really impressed with my performance,” said Beck, who passed with a Bachelor’s degree.

Beck intends to study Business Science at Stellenbosch University.

Tsakane Sibiya from Chiawelo in Soweto was lost for words when she saw her name in the newspaper.

“I am happy. I can’t wait to tell my parents. All the hard work I put in during the year has paid off,” said Sibiya. She plans to study criminology.

Lameez Petersen of Silver Oaks Secondary School said passing matric is the first step into the real world.

“I couldn’t sleep because I wanted to know my results. I received an sms early Thursday morning saying I’ve passed.

"I was excited but still went out to buy the newspaper to confirm everything.

“My mother is already organising a celebration party,” said Petersen.

