JOHANNESBURG - Last year saw a number of newsmakers grabbing headlines.
eNCA compiled a list of seven 2016 Newsmakers of the Year and had them reflect on the highs and the lows.
We asked them seven questions each:
- What was the highlight of 2016 for you?
- What was the lowest point of 2016 for you?
- What did you learn about yourself this year?
- What did you learn about South Africa this year?
- What gives you hope for 2017?
- What do you think South Africa’s biggest challenge will be in 2017?
- If you could have one big wish come true for SA in 2017 – what would it be?
Here they are, in no particular order ...
Former SABC journalist, Vuyo Mvoko:
Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane:
National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete:
Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela:
SAPS Warrant Officer, Dawie Williams:
Paralympic silver medalist, Ntando Mahlangu:
IFP National Youth Brigade Chair and MP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa:
