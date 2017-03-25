27 injured in KZN bus, truck and car collision

Approximately 27 people were left injured this morning after a multiple vehicle collision on the N3 Durban-bound Highway near the Mooi River turn-off near Nottingham Road in KwaZulu Natal. Photo: ER24

MOOI RIVER– About 27 people were injured when two trucks, two cars, and a bus crashed on the N3 Durban-bound near the Mooi River turn-off near Nottingham Road in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene and found numerous vehicles lying in the right-hand lane of the highway.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found that two trucks, two light motor vehicles and a bus had rear-ended each other. Wreckage from the vehicles were spread across the entire scene,” Meiring said.

He said paramedics found that approximately 27 people had been injured.

One man, a driver of the truck, had sustained critical injuries while 26 others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured man provided with advanced life support interventions.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

eNCA