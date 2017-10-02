3 arrested for shooting deputy principal at school

File: An unlicensed firearm believed to have been used in the commission of the murder of the deputy principal was recovered. The motive for the murder is still unknown. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG -The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested three wanted suspects for the alleged murder of the deputy principal of Duduza who was shot last week at the school in his office.

In a statement, the SAPS says it is alleged that the three men went to the school and asked to see the deputy principal and unceremoniously proceeded to shoot him. He died at the scene.

According to the statement, police have been following up leads, and on Monday morning the suspects were arrested in Tsakane and Kwa Thema.

An unlicensed firearm believed to have been used in the commission of the murder of the deputy principal was recovered. The motive for the murder is still unknown.

The suspects will appear in court soon facing charges of murder.



eNCA