JOHANNESBURG – At least three people have been killed after a building collapsed in Jacobs near the Bluff area in Durban.

A wall at a construction site in the area is believed to have collapsed and fallen onto a truck.

Five other people were rushed to hospital with one critically injured.

Authorities are still conducting search and rescue operations in the area.

The cause of the collapse is being probed.

eNCA