Possible deaths in Mpumalanga flash floods

MPUMALANGA - The ongoing rainfall has caused flash floods in some parts of the country.

Mpumalanga - #FLOODING: Taxi drama at Kwaggafontein earlier today pic.twitter.com/BuCTP1RhWR — Rob Byrne (@TrafficSA) January 7, 2017

Emergency services have been dispatched to Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga, where three people, including a firefighter, are feared to have drowned in flood waters.

The police’s diving unit, emergency services and NSRI officials from three regions have been dispatched to the area to assist to assit with rescue and recovery efforts.

Due to flash flooding in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, a warning was issued since more rain is in the forecast for this area. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 7, 2017

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said that emergency services were still assessing the situation.

"We have initiated a search at this stage for what is believed to be one of the fire officers that remains missing and unconfirmed number of people that's reported missing," he told eNCA.

A nearby informal settlement has been affected, while several vehicles have been swept away.

