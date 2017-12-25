50 Christmas babies for KZN and counting

Cherol Bulose from KwaDabeka looks on as MEC Dhlomo holds her Christmas Day baby Thandolwethu, Photo:

KWAZULU-NATAL – At least 50 babies were born in KwaZulu-Natal by 10 am on Christmas morning, provincial Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on Monday.

Another two babies were born at the Moses Kotane Hospital in Ledig outside Rustenburg.

Speaking at King Edward VIII Hospital, Dhlomo announced that 28 Christmas babies -16 boys and 12 girls, had been born in the province by 7am Christmas morning.

“As at 10h00, the number had risen to 50 Christmas babies, with 26 girls and 24 boys making their Christmas Day arrival,” the KwaZulu-Natal health department said.

The department said that Dhlomo and the acting head of department, Dr Musa Gumede, handed over gifts, which including baby clothes, nappies and blankets to four mothers and their Christmas Day babies.

They added that Dhlomo expressed his concern that at King Edward VIII Hospital, one of the mothers had never attended an antenatal clinic and had therefore not been booked to deliver.

“That is not a good story to tell because in this province, we want to make sure that mothers deliver healthy babies. [Not attending antenatal clinics] makes the delivery very risky. Antenatal clinics should be a non-negotiable because when we know your condition as a mother, when we detect any challenges early, even if you are HIV positive we can guarantee your safety and that of your baby,” said Dhlomo.

He said it was worrying that three of the Christmas Day mothers, who gave birth at Murchison, Newcastle and Mahatma Gandhi hospitals, were 16 years old girls.

“We are always concerned when young people fall pregnant at a young age because it is very unsafe. If you’re a young person under the age of 18 and you’re delivering a big baby, which does happen, chances of delivering safely are slim. It actually places the mother’s own life and the baby’s in danger.”

The MEC called on young people to either abstain from sex or use dual protection, which included a combination of condoms and female contraceptive methods in order to avoid unplanned or unwanted pregnancies.

African News Agency