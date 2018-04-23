Fifty cases of listeriosis identified since recall of contaminated food

File: Fifty cases of listeriosis have been identified since the recall of contaminated foods. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG – Fifty cases of listeriosis have been identified since the recall of contaminated foods.

The recall was made on 5 March.



Three months earlier, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi declared the listeriosis outbreak.

It is the most widespread outbreak of the bacterial infection worldwide.

199 people have died, according to the latest National Institute of Communicable Diseases report.

They died between the beginning of last year and the 12th of April 2018.

The report indicates that the number of new cases per week is dropping, following the recall.

However, listeriosis has an incubation period of 90 days.

Affected food products have a long shelf life, and can contaminate other foods.

Listeriosis Outbreak Situation Report_22April 2018_fordistribution by eNCA.com on Scribd

eNCA